Four-star OLB Javae Gilmore heads to Mississippi State

For Javae Gilmore, there was no better time than his 18th birthday to reveal his college decision.

After all, the Louisiana Swiss-Army knife was surrounded by his family, his aunt and uncle and even his older brother, Amani, a quarterback for North Texas -- the right company to inform that he was planning college ball in the SEC at Mississippi State.

"It's a good thing because I need to be closer home and I want my people to see me play," Gilmore told Rivals of his decision to pledge to the Bulldogs. "Mississippi State has been there since Day 1."

Gilmore returned to Starkville over the weekend to get another look at the sights and sounds, affirming his decision.

"I want my people there, my uncle and my auntie, my people ... When 'Mani went to Kentucky, we couldn't do anything and I want them at every home game. I want to play as a freshman and I want to get on the field any way I can so they're definitely gonna come see me whether it's in the morning, the afternoon, at night or on the TV, you're gonna see me."