Louisiana DB Jordan Allen close to decision
LAFAYETTE, La. -- Jordan Allen's push for a fifth consecutive state championship is in full effect. Then soon after, the three-star defensive back will have to make another difficult decision.Allen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news