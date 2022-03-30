 BulldogBlitz - Multiple programs in the mix for Rivals250 WR Cordale Russell
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-30 20:37:50 -0500') }} football

Multiple programs in the mix for Rivals250 WR Cordale Russell

Cordale Russell.
Cordale Russell. (Cole Patterson)
Cole Patterson
National Recruiting Analyst

In a state that is loaded with wide receiver talent, North Mesquite (Texas) pass catcher Cordale Russell is among the best.

Russell, nicknamed “Baby T.O.” in reference to NFL Hall-of-Famer Terrell Owens, is a big-framed receiver that is known for making life hard for defensive backs. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Rivals250 prospect has the ability to win 1-on-1 matchups vertically, in the red zone, and after the catch.

The one-time SMU pledge flipped his commitment to rival TCU shortly after head coach Sonny Dykes left the Mustangs in Dallas for the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. Russell later re-opened his recruitment and is among the top available pass catchers in the Lone Star State.

