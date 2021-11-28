Ole Miss working to flip rival SEC OL commitment
In-home visits and underway, which means Lane Kiffin's helicopter is actively in hunt of some of the top recruits nationwide.One of Kiffin's first visits was to New Orleans to see three-star New Or...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news