SEC focus for 2024 running back Ronnie Royal
ATLANTA - It’s early in the recruitment of Ronnie Royal but the 2024 running back is focused on a bunch of SEC schools to start.Mississippi State is one school that has caught his attention for num...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news